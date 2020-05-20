Nomura Instinet Trims Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Target Price to $14.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Nomura Instinet from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RRR. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -153.41 and a beta of 2.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $4,191,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

