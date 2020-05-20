Occidental Petroleum Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.98) Per Share (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($1.98) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.81). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.65) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.68) EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

OXY opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $54.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.