Opacity (OPQ) One Day Volume Tops $15,888.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last week, Opacity has traded 71.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $15,888.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.02066250 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00086959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00175891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00041809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

