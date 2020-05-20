Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

OVID has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $228.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.03. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

