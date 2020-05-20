Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Palomar Holdings Inc. is a property insurance company. It is focused on providing specialty property insurance products for individuals and businesses. The company’s primary business includes Residential Earthquake, Commercial Earthquake, Specialty Homeowners, Commercial All Risk, Hawaii Hurricane, Residential Flood and REI. Palomar Holdings Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLMR. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of PLMR opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35. Palomar has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.57.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $547,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 321,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,592,014.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $296,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 316,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,728,407.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,900. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Palomar by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

