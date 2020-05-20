Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,992,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 156.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,897,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,746,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 84.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,997,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,396,000 after acquiring an additional 913,172 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Paychex by 26.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,205,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,777,000 after purchasing an additional 462,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

