Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PVAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

PVAC opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.58. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 59.65% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

