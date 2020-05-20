Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a report released on Sunday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.89). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.45) EPS.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

STRO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.32.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $224.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 59.70% and a negative net margin of 148.06%.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell bought 64,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 166,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,359.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina purchased 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,083 shares in the company, valued at $93,643.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,925 shares of company stock worth $28,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 524.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 141,318 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1,520.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 55,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.