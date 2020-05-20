Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, VTB Capital cut shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of OAOFY opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. Pjsc Lukoil has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.88.

About Pjsc Lukoil

PJSC Tatneft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil primarily in Russia. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, Petrochemical Products, and Banking. It has oil and gas fields located principally on the territory of Tatarstan in Russia.

