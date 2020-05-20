Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Trading 15.7% Higher

Shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) shot up 15.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.19, 1,411,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,254,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Several research firms have commented on PLT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plantronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Plantronics news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty acquired 10,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,852.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 1st quarter valued at $13,692,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Plantronics by 17.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,956,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after acquiring an additional 905,200 shares during the last quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC now owns 7,102,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,448,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,042,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,390,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 682,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

