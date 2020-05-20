PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,382,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $585,019,000 after acquiring an additional 179,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,618,000 after acquiring an additional 84,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,300,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,047,000 after buying an additional 33,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,695,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.62. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

