Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,662 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

