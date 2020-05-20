Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zynga by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,822,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Zynga by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Zynga by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 804,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 574,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,090. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $5.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

ZNGA opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. Zynga Inc has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

