Private Capital Group LLC Buys 418 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 273.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

SPG opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $115.27. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Chairman Herbert Simon bought 188,572 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,929. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,008.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 351,072 shares of company stock worth $19,796,093 over the last three months. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

