Private Capital Group LLC Buys 434 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 170.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in WP Carey by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,392,000 after buying an additional 131,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WP Carey by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,671,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WP Carey by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,638,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after buying an additional 216,568 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in WP Carey by 1,628.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,626,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after buying an additional 1,531,974 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $125,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE WPC opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

