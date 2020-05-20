Private Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,518 Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLUU. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 546.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLUU shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

In related news, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $28,869.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

