Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Primerica by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Primerica by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Primerica by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,053.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $851,600 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRI opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.36. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.77 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRI. ValuEngine upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

