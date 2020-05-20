Private Capital Group LLC Has $27,000 Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,016,000 after buying an additional 41,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.69, for a total value of $109,563.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $535,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $4,071,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,471.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,938 shares of company stock worth $7,948,219. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM stock opened at $218.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.82 and a 200-day moving average of $209.68. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

