Private Capital Group LLC Has $28,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 420.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 88,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,535,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet stock opened at $195.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.93. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $101.21 and a one year high of $228.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,446.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total value of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,914 shares of company stock worth $3,101,603. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $186.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

