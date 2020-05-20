Private Capital Group LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after acquiring an additional 645,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,523,004,000 after purchasing an additional 105,441 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $114.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $178.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

