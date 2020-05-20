Private Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $39,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jay Young acquired 2,500 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $721,118.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 10,200 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,498,758.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of SRC opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

