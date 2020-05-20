Private Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average is $68.08. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.