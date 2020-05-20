Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 486 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Fabrinet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FN opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.34. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average is $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FN. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

