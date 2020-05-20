Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 518 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 109.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 211,352 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,106 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 37,336 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBA. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, May 4th. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $302,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $541,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,276 shares of company stock worth $1,531,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

