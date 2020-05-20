Private Capital Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS)

Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $1,847,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $5,562,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $788,000.

MSGS opened at $165.76 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $148.49 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

