Private Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 139.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $46,597,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $11,387,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 5,129.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 134,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 131,834 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $13,329,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in TopBuild by 16,363.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 121,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 120,928 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLD opened at $97.43 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $125.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.31.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,598.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,631 shares of company stock worth $4,207,288 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

