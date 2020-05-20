Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $10,113,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $671,833,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 526.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,630,000 after buying an additional 9,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 57.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,328,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,080,000 after buying an additional 3,027,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,841.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,122,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,247,000 after buying an additional 2,104,416 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSX opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

