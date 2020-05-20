Private Capital Group LLC Sells 118 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BR opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $105,752.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,583 shares of company stock valued at $14,294,469 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

