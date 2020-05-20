Private Capital Group LLC Sells 362 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,281,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,935 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average of $118.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

