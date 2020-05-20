Private Capital Group LLC Sells 641 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 181.8% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

SU opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.45. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.