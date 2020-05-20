Private Capital Group LLC Takes $33,000 Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period.

Shares of NUMG stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93.

