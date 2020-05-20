Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network primarily in the United States. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

PTI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Shares of PTI stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.34. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 61,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

