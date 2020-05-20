Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PRVB. BidaskClub upgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

PRVB opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Hoitt bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $28,125.00. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

