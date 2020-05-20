Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Auto Prop Reit Issued By Desjardins (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Desjardins reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$18.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

