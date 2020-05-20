Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a report released on Sunday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE:PSX opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 110.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

