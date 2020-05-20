Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Delek US in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DK. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49. Delek US has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). Delek US had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Delek US by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Delek US by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 135,503 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 451,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 839,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

