Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Cut by Analyst

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report issued on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.34%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

EFSC opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $705.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $153,813.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 715,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 424,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

