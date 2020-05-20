Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Cut by Analyst

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,098.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Fair bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $199,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,810 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,456.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

