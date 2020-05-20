Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Boosted by Cormark

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$44.11 million during the quarter.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Pi Financial set a C$6.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.33.

KNT stock opened at C$4.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.13. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.49 and a 12-month high of C$4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

