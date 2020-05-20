Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from $7.90 to $7.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.97.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $609.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.72.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,612,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 244,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

