Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Merchants Bancorp Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MBIN. BidaskClub raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $445.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 447,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

