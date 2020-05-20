Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on July 22nd

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Quest Diagnostics has a dividend payout ratio of 48.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $110.22 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.14.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.78.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

