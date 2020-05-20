Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Questor Technology in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QST. Pi Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Questor Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Questor Technology and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$4.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of QST stock opened at C$1.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 million and a PE ratio of 5.81. Questor Technology has a 12-month low of C$1.18 and a 12-month high of C$5.68.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$6.82 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Audrey Mascarenhas sold 102,000 shares of Questor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$177,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,338,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,068,990.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

