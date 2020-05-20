RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of RADA Electronic Ind. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Ind. by 2.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 124,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. during the first quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 329.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. during the first quarter worth $41,000. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

