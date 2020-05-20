Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) in the last few weeks:

5/15/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

5/1/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

4/30/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

4/17/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

4/8/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

4/7/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 700,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,017,000 after acquiring an additional 210,933 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,385,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 81.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.