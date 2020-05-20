Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the April 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.41 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.43 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

