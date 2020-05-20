Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.31 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.43 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -153.41 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRR. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Nomura Instinet cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

