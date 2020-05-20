Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -153.41 and a beta of 2.57. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $27.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($2.31). The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.43 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $16,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

