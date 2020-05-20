Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of SAND opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $9.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 245,485 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 113,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,089 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 124,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the period.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

