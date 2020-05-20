Research Analysts Set Expectations for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Titan Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

TTNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

TTNP stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $26.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 437.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,909.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 1,403.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,272 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.94% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

